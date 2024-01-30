ADVERTISEMENT

Premachandran blames State apathy for delay in ROB constructions in Kollam

January 30, 2024 07:16 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State government’s apathy has led to a delay in replacing all level crossing gates in Kollam Lok Sabha constituency with railway overbridges (ROB), N.K. Premachandran, MP has said. Speaking at a press meet, he added that multiple projects in the constituency are at a standstill.

“It is the responsibility of the State government to prepare and submit the GAD (General Arrangement Drawing) after Railways sanctions the ROB. If the GAD is approved by the Railways, the State government will have to prepare the estimate and take care of land acquisition. The Central government will bear 50% of the entire construction cost excluding land acquisition. The serious delay caused by the State government, which is responsible for preparation of GAD, preparation of estimate after acceptance of GAD, completion of land acquisition and construction of approach road, is objectionable,” said Mr. Premachandran.

He further pointed out that the GAD for Kallumthazham ROB was submitted on September 22, 2023, despite getting the approval in 2018 and the land acquisition process has not been completed. While the ROB for S.N. College Junction was sanctioned in 2015-16, the GAD was submitted six years later in 2023. “No estimate has been given till date. The ROB for Polayathode was sanctioned in 2018-2019 and it had received GAD approval on July 6, 2021, but no subsequent action has been taken. The gates at Kundara-Pallimukku and Elampalloor cause long traffic jams and make people’s lives miserable, yet there is no progress in construction.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Railways had sanctioned Pallimukku ROB in 2012-2013 and the GAD was approved on December 19, 2017. A detailed estimate of ₹22.96 crore was approved in 2019 and the project was handed over to the Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala (RBDCK). “But the State government did not take further steps to start the construction and later designated KRFB as the new agency. Though Elampalloor ROB was sanctioned in 2013-14, the government is yet to appoint an agency or take any action. The government’s attitude is blocking development and making people suffer,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US