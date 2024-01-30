Premachandran blames State apathy for delay in ROB constructions in Kollam

January 30, 2024 07:16 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - KOLLAM

The State government’s apathy has led to a delay in replacing all level crossing gates in Kollam Lok Sabha constituency with railway overbridges (ROB), N.K. Premachandran, MP has said. Speaking at a press meet, he added that multiple projects in the constituency are at a standstill.

“It is the responsibility of the State government to prepare and submit the GAD (General Arrangement Drawing) after Railways sanctions the ROB. If the GAD is approved by the Railways, the State government will have to prepare the estimate and take care of land acquisition. The Central government will bear 50% of the entire construction cost excluding land acquisition. The serious delay caused by the State government, which is responsible for preparation of GAD, preparation of estimate after acceptance of GAD, completion of land acquisition and construction of approach road, is objectionable,” said Mr. Premachandran.

He further pointed out that the GAD for Kallumthazham ROB was submitted on September 22, 2023, despite getting the approval in 2018 and the land acquisition process has not been completed. While the ROB for S.N. College Junction was sanctioned in 2015-16, the GAD was submitted six years later in 2023. “No estimate has been given till date. The ROB for Polayathode was sanctioned in 2018-2019 and it had received GAD approval on July 6, 2021, but no subsequent action has been taken. The gates at Kundara-Pallimukku and Elampalloor cause long traffic jams and make people’s lives miserable, yet there is no progress in construction.

The Railways had sanctioned Pallimukku ROB in 2012-2013 and the GAD was approved on December 19, 2017. A detailed estimate of ₹22.96 crore was approved in 2019 and the project was handed over to the Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala (RBDCK). “But the State government did not take further steps to start the construction and later designated KRFB as the new agency. Though Elampalloor ROB was sanctioned in 2013-14, the government is yet to appoint an agency or take any action. The government’s attitude is blocking development and making people suffer,” he said.