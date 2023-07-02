Delay in road restoration; Minister terminates contract

July 02, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

With the deadline set by the authorities for restoring the roads within the Pathanamathitta town expiring without a result, Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine has announced a termination of contract awarded to the agency for restoring the drinking water pipe network here.

The decision to terminate the contract, according to Mr. Augustine, follows a failure by the contractor in finishing the works despite an extension of the deadlines on five occasions. The Water Resources department will directly restore the 500-meter-long pit dug up along the kerb side of the TK road while the remaining works will be divided into different packages and re-tendered immediately.

The action is being initiated on the expiry of a final extension of the deadline to the contractor for 10 days. The work pertained to the re-laying of pipelines in the municipality here using the KIIFBI funds.

The pits dug up along the kerb sides of several roads continue to remain exposed and amid the mounds of soil and debris, pedestrians and vehicles have to navigate these stretches with great difficulty. The situation has also led to traffic gridlocks along the busiest stretch within the Pathanamthitta town, which extends from the St. Peter’s junction to the Abaan Junction.

During a meeting convened some two weeks ago, Health Minister and local legislator Veena George, District Collector Divya S. Iyer, and the Motor Vehicles department, etc. had all demanded immediate intervention by the Water Resources department in restoring these roads.

The Pathanamthitta municipality, meanwhile, has already initiated legal proceedings against the project contractor and based on its petition, the the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court has already directed the police to submit a report.

