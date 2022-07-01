Delay in results triggers rumours over ‘missing’ of answer scripts

Evaluation of distance education courses has to be completed to ascertain cause, says Controller of Examinations

A delay in the announcement of results of the first semester B. Com examinations (2020 batch) in the University of Calicut has led to speculation if the answer scripts are missing.

Exams in the subject ‘Transactions: Essential Language Skills’ were held in December last year, and the results were declared on June 25. However, the results of around 200 students of four colleges were kept pending. This led to rumours that the answer scripts could have been missing like what happened to the second semester undergraduate exams of the 2019 batch. As many as 83 students were asked to appear for re-exams then.

D.P. Godwin Samraj, Controller of Examinations, said on Friday that the answer scripts might have arrived late for evaluation, or they might have got clubbed along with those in the distance education category. The results of distance education courses are yet to be declared, as the evaluation is not over as yet. “Only after the completion of evaluation of answer scripts of the distance education courses, we can say for certain if there is anything missing,” he added.