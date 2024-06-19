Delay in release of Central share hindering schemes: Balagopal

The delay in payment of Central share is hampering the implementation of Centrally sponsored schemes, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal informed the Assembly on Wednesday.

State government departments are in constant touch with Central ministries to get the delayed payments released to the State, Mr. Balagopal said, responding to a calling attention motion moved by Communist Party of India (Marxist)‘s P. Nandakumar.

Close to ₹1,000 crore is pending in the case of the National Health Mission (NHM), and over ₹1,000 crore in the case of support price for paddy, the Minister said adding that the State also faced difficulty in the implementation of such schemes on account of the “large-scale” cuts in Central share.

He swept aside the charge that the Central payments were delayed because the State failed to adhere to norms as “baseless.” On the Centre’s insistence regarding branding/naming of schemes, Mr. Balagopal said in reality “co-branding” was the advisable step for schemes that see utilisation of State funds also.

On August 8, 2023 a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had constituted a panel headed by the Chief Secretary to carry out a comprehensive study of centrally sponsored schemes that were being implemented in the State. The first meeting of the panel was held on December 14, 2023.

On November 30, 2023, the Principal Secretary (Finance) had directed all department secretaries to hold discussions with the Central ministries concerned to get the pending Central share payments released.