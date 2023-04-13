Delay in reconstructing lock, dredging hamper cargo transit via national waterway-3 in Kerala

April 13, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - KOCHI

The inordinate delay in reconstructing Trikkunnapuzha navigation lock is hampering the smooth movement of barges and other bulk-cargo vessels through the Kollam-Kottappuram national waterway-3 (NW-3) which was inaugurated 15 years ago.

The NW-3 was developed by the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) by investing over ₹300 crore and by widening and deepening the waterway corridor whose banks were reinforced. Cargo terminals too were built. The aim was to divert transportation of bulk cargo from Kerala’s congested highways such NH-66 to the waterway to reduce congestion, accidents and pollution on roads. Transport of cargo through waterways is also more cost-effective and energy-efficient and can be done at less than half the rate of road transport.

The NW-3 is part of the 610-km Kovalam-Bekal West Coast Canal (WCC) whose revised deadline for completion is 2025. Official sources attributed the inordinate delay in operationalising NW-3 to the Irrigation department seeking extension of time till December-end to reconstruct the Trikkunnapuzha lock. “Hurdles associated with the widening and dredging of a 1.2-km waterway corridor which hampers safe transit of vessels near Chavara is yet another problem,” they added.

Sources in the Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC) said the prompt clearing of such hurdles would help transport chemicals and other raw materials in bulk from Kochi to Kerala Minerals and Metals Ltd. (KMML) at Chavara. Only then can big barges be operated in the corridor in an economically-feasible manner.

Subsidy sought

The KSINC and private barge operators have during recent years been demanding reintroduction and scaling up of subsidies in order to woo good transporters who now prefer the road route.

B.G. Sreedevi, former director of NATPAC, who is currently the project director of WAPCOS Limited, said congestion, accidents and pollution on Kerala’s highways would considerably lessen if the transportation of at least 25% of hazardous cargo such as fuel, LPG and chemicals, and non-perishable cargo was done through the WCC. “There is huge delay, especially in completing NW-3, where just 1% of the work is pending,” she said.

There is dire need to divert transit of cargo through the waterways since the number of vehicles registered in the State is touching the 1.5-crore mark and the ongoing highway development will be unable to keep pace with the demand from commuters, she added.