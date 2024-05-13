Delay in re-tarring of roads after pipe laying in Kozhikode

The re-tarring of several city roads, which were dug up for pipe-laying works, is yet to be completed, due to delay in tendering. Complaints are rife over the poor state of several roads that may pose danger to motorists during the monsoon.

According to residents’ associations, temporary filling of roads after pipe laying has failed to work. “After the recent summer shower, most temporary fillings have been washed away. Soil and other stone particles lying around on the road are causing freak accidents,” said Sreeraj Sathyan, a resident of Athanikkal.

“It is like riding on an endless rumble strip. If tarring is delayed, the monsoon season will see a rise in the number of accidents,” said Vishnu Pradeep, a civil engineer from Pavangad. He alleged that the Kozhikode Corporation councillors had failed to look into the matter despite protests by residents.

A contractor associated with pipe-laying works for a drinking water project said the Corporation’s plan was to complete the tarring work as soon as pipe laying was over. “We have no idea about the undue delay,” he said.

Meanwhile, sources in the Corporation said re-tarring works could be completed in time as there was no shortage of funds and the works had already been awarded to contractors. They added that drainage works were on in some areas.

