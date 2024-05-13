ADVERTISEMENT

Delay in re-tarring of roads after pipe laying in Kozhikode

Published - May 13, 2024 08:06 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The re-tarring of several city roads, which were dug up for pipe-laying works, is yet to be completed, due to delay in tendering. Complaints are rife over the poor state of several roads that may pose danger to motorists during the monsoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to residents’ associations, temporary filling of roads after pipe laying has failed to work. “After the recent summer shower, most temporary fillings have been washed away. Soil and other stone particles lying around on the road are causing freak accidents,” said Sreeraj Sathyan, a resident of Athanikkal.

“It is like riding on an endless rumble strip. If tarring is delayed, the monsoon season will see a rise in the number of accidents,” said Vishnu Pradeep, a civil engineer from Pavangad. He alleged that the Kozhikode Corporation councillors had failed to look into the matter despite protests by residents.

A contractor associated with pipe-laying works for a drinking water project said the Corporation’s plan was to complete the tarring work as soon as pipe laying was over. “We have no idea about the undue delay,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Meanwhile, sources in the Corporation said re-tarring works could be completed in time as there was no shortage of funds and the works had already been awarded to contractors. They added that drainage works were on in some areas.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Kerala / Kozhikode

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US