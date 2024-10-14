Delay in maintenance works hits pollution monitoring on Eloor-Edayar stretch of Periyar

The delay in carrying out timely annual maintenance works has hit the pollution monitoring facilities of the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB) along the Eloor-Edayar stretch of the Periyar.

The real-time ambient air quality monitoring has run into rough weather as the systems required annual maintenance. The display board installed at the FACT junction, which showed the air and water quality parameters round-the-clock, has also stopped functioning. The facility was set up to provide information to the public about the air and water quality levels on the industrial stretch and to keep track of variations, if any.

The real-time water quality monitoring unit located close to the regulator-cum-bridge at Pathalam was found floating in the river after it got disconnected from the point where it was installed. The facility was set up in 2022 to analyse pollution levels on the Eloor-Edayar stretch of the river. Two such units were installed for real-time water quality monitoring.

PCB officials pointed out that the delay in carrying out the annual maintenance works had hampered the smooth functioning of the real-time air and water quality monitoring systems. “The proposal for renewal of the annual maintenance contract was submitted nearly six months ago. We are awaiting a decision from the head office,” they said.

The display board at the FACT junction has no technical issues, but the input system that showed real-time air and water quality levels has been damaged. The work can also be carried out as part of the annual maintenance, the officials said.