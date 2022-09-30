Delay in implementing system for online transfers in Animal Husbandry department: KAT seeks explanation from govt.

The order was on a plea by KGVOA challenging a department directive transferring 130 veterinary surgeons without creating an online mechanism for the exercise

The Kerala Administrative Tribunal (KAT) has asked the State government to clarify when an online system for transfers can be introduced in the Animal Husbandry department for veterinary surgeons and senior veterinary surgeons.

In a September 28 order, KAT also wanted to know why general transfer orders were issued in the Animal Husbandry Department without giving the transferred staff the opportunity to indicate their choices or without publishing a draft transfer list so that objections could be filed.

The order by KAT chairman C.K. Abdul Rehim and members M.R. Sreelatha and P.K. Kesavan came on a petition filed by the Kerala Government Veterinary Officers' Association (KGVOA) challenging a September 23 department order transferring 130 veterinary surgeons without first creating a transparent, online mechanism for the exercise.

In an August 29 order, KAT had asked the department to create the online system for transfers without further delay. The department was yet to comply.

The department had justified the transfer of the 130 veterinary surgeons saying that the 2022 general transfers were delayed and that vacancies needed to be filled up to contain stray dog-related problems. The department also noted it was in the process of creating an electronic database of the staff. The KGVOA had moved KAT challenging this order.

The Personnel and Administrative Reforms department had issued orders in February 2017 and October 2021 asking government departments to create electronic databases of their staff and implement transfers and postings exclusively through the online system.

In a reply to the State Assembly in February this year, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also said departments had been directed to carry out transfers using the online mechanism.