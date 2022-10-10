Delay in completion of bridges in Alappuzha irks residents

Shavakottapalam and Kommady bridge being reconstructed at a cost of ₹23.81 crore were to be completed in May 2021

An inordinate delay in the completion of the Shavakottapalam (Powerhouse bridge) and Kommady bridge in Alappuzha town has irked residents.

The bridges being reconstructed at a total cost of ₹23.81 crore were to be completed in May 2021. However, the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) project continues to make tardy progress.

A meeting chaired by P.P. Chithranjan, MLA, in July had decided to expedite the construction. It was then announced that the construction of two bridges would be completed by September 15 and allied roads would be opened by October 15.

Officials of the Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB) on Monday said that they could not provide a date for opening the bridges. The new Powerhouse bridge is being constructed parallel to the old one. Though majority of the bridge works were completed several months ago, its opening has been delayed on account of a delay in constructing an approach road.

"In the case of Shavakottapalam, the bridge work has been completed. A delay in acquiring land for the construction of the approach road was one of the reasons that caused the project to fall behind schedule. That issue has now been resolved as we have completed the land acquisition. We hope to begin the road work soon. At Kommady, the construction of the approach road is progressing. We have convened a meeting of contractors on Tuesday to work out a plan to expedite the works," said an official of the KRFB.

While Powerhouse and Kommady bridge works are moving at a snail's pace, the proposed reconstruction of the District Court bridge is yet to begin. The plan was to start the work on November 1, 2021. However, it has been delayed due to various issues. As many as 103 shops will have to be pulled down for reconstructing the bridge, which is expected to cost around ₹100 crore.