Delay in capturing Arikompan gives sleepless nights to RRT members

April 20, 2023 05:45 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST - IDUKKI

The delay in capturing a wild elephant, locally known as Arikompan, is causing sleepless nights for the rapid response team (RRT) members at Chinnakkanal in Idukki. According to sources, the RRT members have been “overworked” for the past month.

The 16-member team camping at Chinnakkanal, comprising a section forest officer (SFO), a grade (SFO) officer, a beat forest officer (BFO), a reserve forest watcher (RFW), eight daily wages elephant watchers and four daily wages fire watchers, were initially deployed to chase away wild elephants from human habitations. However, Arikompan’s presence has caused the RRT members to “suffer from overwork.”

“The team members report timely movements of wild elephants in the Chinnakkanal region and chase them away from human habitations. They also ensure the protection of kumki elephants when Arikompan tries to attack them,” said a source.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Eight elephant watchers were mainly engaged in chasing away wild elephants and ensuring the protection of the kumki elephants. Since the inception of the mission, most of the RRT members have been on duty 24 hours a day. Currently, Arikompan, Chakkakompan, Murivalankompan and other wild elephants are camping under the Chinnakkanal forest section. Most nights, tuskers reach human habitations, and the RRT team has to chase them away. In emergency situations, the team seeks assistance from the Munnar RRT team,” the source added.

“The delay in completing the mission is causing sleepless nights for the RRT team and higher officials. If the mission is completed, the kumki elephants can be brought back and thus attacks from Arikompan can be avoided,” said the source.

The mahouts of the kumki elephants from the Muthanga elephant camp are also reportedly affected by the delay in the mission to capture Arikompan. “The mahouts reached Chinnakkanal expecting to complete the mission in one week. But due to the delay, they have not yet been able to return home,” said the source.

A senior Forest department official said the delay is putting them too in distress. “Most of the officials are not getting proper leave or weekly off due to the delay,” the official said.