Delay in bird flu relief disbursal upsets Kerala poultry farmers

April 07, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Several months after bird flu hit Alappuzha and other parts of the State, poultry farmers affected by the outbreak are yet to receive the promised compensation from the government.

According to the Animal Husbandry department, more than 80,000 birds, mostly ducks, were dead/culled in the last bout of avian flu (H5N1) which was first detected at Vazhuthanam in Alappuzha in October 2022. The disease was later reported from several places in Alappuzha, Kottayam, Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode and Pathanamthitta districts.

An inordinate delay in providing aid has put poultry farmers, especially duck farmers who were the worst affected by the outbreak, in peril. Following the previous bird flu outbreaks, the government had given a compensation of ₹200 for each bird above 60 days old and ₹100 for birds below 60 days old. Besides, ₹5 was given for each destroyed egg. This time too, the government assured to compensate the farmers, but no date has been announced for the disbursal of the payment.

Thulasidas V., a duck farmer from Karumady in Alappuzha who is entitled to compensation for 8,732 ducks, says the government “hardly cares” about the sufferings of duck farmers. “I raised ducks after taking loans. My ducks were around 80 days old when bird flu struck the farm. I have defaulted on loan repayment and still owe money to my helpers. Though authorities have collected all details, no one is saying when the compensation will be paid,” says Mr. Thulasidas, adding that he decided against raising ducks ahead of this Easter season.

Cash crunch

Officials say the relief disbursal has been delayed due to a cash crunch. “The Centre owes ₹4.4 crore to the State as its share of compensation for bird flu outbreaks in Kerala since 2016. Following the previous outbreaks, the State government did not wait for the Centre’s share to compensate farmers. Farmers were provided relief from the corpus fund of the Animal Disease Control Project. This fund has been almost exhausted and we cannot pay the farmers until the Centre clears the dues, “ says an official attached to Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani’s office, adding that the matter has been taken up with the Union government.

Associations of duck farmers say the “lackadaisical attitude” of the government towards the sector is forcing many to move on to pastures new. As per data available with the Animal Husbandry department, only around 100 ‘big’ farmers (having a flock size of 2,000 or above) are engaged in duck farming in Alappuzha.