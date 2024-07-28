Delay in approval for government nursing college takes a political turn in Pathanamthitta

The concerns over a delay in releasing the first year results of B.Sc. Nursing students at Pathanamthitta Government Nursing College has now led to a major political controversy leading to a wave of protests against Health Minister Veena George.

The nursing college, which began operations last year with 60 students, initially received preliminary approval from the Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS) and the Kerala Nursing Council. But with the institution having yet to receive an approval from the Indian Nursing Council (INC), the KUHS had initially withheld the first-year examination results of the students here, releasing them only on an intervention by the minister.

The situation, however, soon took a political turn with the Congress launching protests over the delay in college receiving the INC’s nod. The students along with their parents too have registered their protest and are now planning a protest march to Ms. George’s office in Pathanamthitta on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Director of Medical Education is slated to hold an emergency meeting in Thiruvananthapuram on the same day to address the issue. Representatives from the college’s Parent-Teachers Association and the college principal are expected to attend.

Protesters allege that the college, currently operating from a rented building at the Catholicate College Junction, lacks basic infrastructure and has only two temporary faculty members and a principal. “Since the college has no hostel facilities, students are accommodated in a rented building at another location. The college authorities assured us that the institution would move to its own campus within six months of starting classes, but no steps have been taken in this direction,” a parent complained.

When contacted, the health minister’s office noted that an earlier application for approval by the INC was returned due to certain shortcomings, and a compliance report has now been sent to the agency. “The college, started along with five others last year, is still in its nascent stages. Efforts are underway to address the institution’s shortcomings in the long run,” the office stated.

Authorities also stated that arrangements have already been made at the Pathanamthitta General Hospital to facilitate the clinical training of these students, and a state-of-the-art laboratory has been set up for their use.

Regarding the protests announced by students and their parents, they said that efforts were being made to open communication with the protestors.

