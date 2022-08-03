Kerala

Degree course in English

MSN Institute of Management and Technology has commenced degree course in English Language and Literature. Admission for the 2022-25 batch will begin shortly and application forms are available at the college. For more information, call 9539437926, 9388342553, 7994447422.


