Defunct private hospitals to be utilised

District Collector Navjot Khosa has said private hospitals that are not functioning now in the district will be taken over to be utilised as COVID-19 treatment centres.

The decision was taken at a meeting held with representatives of private hospitals on Friday.

Ms. Khosa said patients diagnosed with the infection would be categorised on the basis of their ailments to decide their treatment centre.

Categories

While cancer and heart patients, who would come under Category A, would be treated in government hospitals, those in Categories B and C would be admitted in private hospitals. Separate facilities would be put in place to treat pregnant COVID-19 patients.

Deputy Speaker V. Sasi and V. Joy, MLA, convened a meeting to review arrangements in place in Zone 1 of the critical containment zone from Edava to Perumathura.