Defending the ‘idea of India’ is the Left’s immediate task: Sitaram Yechury

February 04, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

As the basic tenets of the Constitution are facing increasing threat under the BJP rule, the Left believes that the immediate task on hand is to defend the ‘idea of India’ as a secular-democratic republic that guarantees rights, justice and liberty to all people, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said here on Saturday.

The pillars of democracy and the fundamental ideas enshrined in the Constitution such as equality, liberty and fraternity along with social justice are being destroyed systematically by the present regime by consistently building a false consciousness, he said, while addressing a session on ‘How the Left politics shapes India’s democracy’ at the ongoing Mathrubhumi International Festival of Letters (MBIFL).

“The urgent task is to to ensure what is laid down in the Constitution is preserved so that we could build the future. Fostering the unity of people at all levels is vital in this struggle, and the Left is committed to working earnestly in that direction by presenting an agenda before them and joining their struggles,” he said.

The present regime largely thrives by creating a false consciousness of a glorious past destroyed by invaders. Scientific temper, rational thinking and sense of equality and fraternity are wilfully suppressed. Religious and linguistic minorities are grossly discriminated against, said Mr. Yechury.

“You are being fed this false consciousness every day. The history is being rewritten and the facts are distorted in the textbooks. The thread that runs through the New Education Policy is communalisation, centralisation and commercialisation,” he said.

The BJP has been winning elections by perpetuating this false consciousness which is similar to what happened in Nazi Germany where Hitler came to power through elections. This was largely achieved by destroying the ability of the masses to think rationally, he contended.

“This grim situation has to be combated politically, culturally and ideologically by uniting people at all levels, and the Left is committed to working towards that direction and that is what immediately defines the Left’s role in Indian politics,” Mr. Yechury noted.

“We are appealing to all parties to come together. We are willing to take help from all those coming forward to join the struggle. In Tripura, we are cooperating with all secular parties. Ultimately, history is made by the people and they will force the Opposition parties to join hands,” he said.