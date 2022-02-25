Defence Security Corps celebrates platinum jubilee

The Indian Army’s Defence Security Corps (DSC) celebrated its platinum jubilee at Kannur on Friday with the participation of its serving personnel, veterans and other dignitaries. Releasing a first-day cover to commemorate the occasion, Lieutenant General C. Bansi Ponnappa, Colonel Commandant of DSC, exhorted all ranks to carry forward the corps’ legacy with commitment and resolve. The jubilee celebrations had earlier begun with the Centre reaching out to veterans and Veer Naries (brave women) residing in the Kannur region by organising a motorcycle rally.