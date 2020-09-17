Defence park to open at Ottapalam in October

KOCHI

India’s first defence production park will be opened at Ottapalam in Palakkad district in October. Industries Principal Secretary K. Elangovan said the potential of the park, under the Kerala Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation, Kinfra, had been presented before investors at a virtual business meet.

The meet was organised under the joint aegis of the Industries Department and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industries, said a release.

Dr. Elangovan said the technical difficulties in launching small entrepreneurial units in the defence park had been considerably cut.

Permission will be granted to operate for three years without much hassles.