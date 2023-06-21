Defence Minister, Navy Chief visit hydrographic ships at SNC

June 21, 2023 12:43 am | Updated 12:43 am IST - KOCHI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar visited the Navy’s hydrographic ships at the Southern Naval Command (SNC) here late on Tuesday night, ahead of World Hydrography Day (June 21).

They will join Navy personnel onboard the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant early on Wednesday morning to perform Yoga, on the occasion of International Yoga Day.

On board hydrographic vessel INS Jamuna, Mr. Singh released a navigational chart from Mauritius to Andaman Nicobar Islands that was prepared by the Indian Naval Hydrographic department (INHD), which functions under the Indian Navy as the nodal agency for hydrographic surveys and nautical charting in India. Vice Admiral Adhir Arora, Chief Hydrographer of the Navy, too was present. He spoke of how hydrographic surveys helped, among others, sustainable management of marine resources.

Addressing Navy personnel, Admiral Hari Kumar said the job of a hydrographer was complex, and it entailed long durations in difficult waters. Hydrographic charts that form the basis of all maritime activities helped secure navigation and trade routes, the blue economy, and also underwater Internet cables. “These charts are often shared with friendly navies. Efforts are on to leverage Artificial Intelligence, remote sensing, and autonomous technologies in hydrography,” he said.

A hydrography exhibition too was held. The International Hydrographic Organisation (HO) celebrates June 21 as World Hydrography Day to raise awareness about hydrography and its role in improved knowledge of the seas and oceans. The theme for 2023, ‘Hydrography - Underpinning the Digital Twin of the Ocean’, is in keeping with the development of virtual representation.

The department has the mandate to undertake hydrographic surveys and publish navigation charts. Last year, it distributed over six lakh electronic navigation charts to seafarers and earned a revenue of over ₹70 crore.

The National Institute of Hydrography (NIH) in Goa is the centre for imparting training in hydrography, and it is accredited by the International Hydrographic Organisation for national and international trainees. Over 800 trainees from 41 countries have been trained at NIH.

In line with the Centre’s SAGAR initiative, the survey ships of the Indian Navy have conducted various joint survey operations with friendly foreign nations, covering an area of 89,000 sq km.

