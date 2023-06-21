Defence Minister, Navy Chief perform yoga with defence personnel on board INS Vikrant

June 21, 2023 04:31 pm | Updated 04:31 pm IST - KOCHI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar performed yoga with the personnel of Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard onboard indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant on Wednesday, on the occasion of International Day of Yoga that is observed on June 21.

Addressing over 900 personnel, which included 120 newly recruited ‘Agniveers’, Mr. Singh exhorted them to include yoga in their daily routine for physical, mental and spiritual well-being. It involves zero investment, while providing incredible profits.

He termed the global celebration of yoga as a matter of pride for India. It united one’s body with the mind, and helped connect human beings with nature and the divine, offering holistic healing. Likening the body as the hardware of a computer and the mind as the software, he said yoga strengthened both the aspects for efficient overall functioning and helped boost immunity. After the yoga session, Mr Singh felicitated yoga instructors and also interacted with the defence personnel.

President of Naval Welfare and Wellness Association Kala Hari Kumar; Chief Hydrographer to the Government of India Vice Admiral Adhir Arora; Controller of Personnel Services Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan and Chief of Staff of the Southern Naval Command Rear Admiral J. Singh too were present.

In a related development to commemorate the day, Ministry of AYUSH planned an event ‘Ocean Ring of Yoga’ (symbolising unity and solidarity) in coordination with Ministry of Defence and other ministries. In support of the initiative, around 3,500 personnel in 19 ships of Indian Navy deployed in the Indian Ocean Region are visiting ports of friendly countries, to spread the message of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ — the theme for this year’s yoga day. The celebrations are also planned onboard ships of a few foreign navies, in concert with India’s overseas missions.