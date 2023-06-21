Defence Minister inaugurates Integrated Simulator Complex

June 21, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - KOCHI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated DHRUV, an Integrated Simulator Complex (ISC), at the Southern Naval Command here on Wednesday.

It hosts state-of-the-art indigenously built simulators, which will significantly enhance practical training in the Indian Navy. These simulators are envisaged to give real-time experience on navigation, fleet operations and naval tactics. These simulators will also be utilised for training personnel from friendly foreign countries.

Mr. Singh visited MSSHS (Multi Station Handling Simulator), ADHCS (Air Direction and Helicopter Control Simulator) and Astronavigation Dome Simulator. The MSSHS developed by Applied Research International Pvt. Ltd., New Delhi, has a 360 degree view and will prove to be the backbone of training on the art of ship handling and navigation. The ADHCS produced by Institute for Systems Studies and Analysis (ISSA)/DRDO will provide real-time operational environment scenario to trainees.

The Astronavigation Dome Simulator is a ‘first of a kind’ simulator in Indian Navy, which was developed by Infovision Private Limited. It can simulate day and night sky and will help trainees understand the concept of celestial navigation, positions of stars and constellations, and how to find own location using heavenly bodies, says an official release.