Defence forces join rescue ops

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is expected to commence helicopter sorties from the Naval airbase in Kochi for airlifting paramedics and communication and rescue equipment, including lighting equipment and portable mobile towers, to Wayanad, Malappuram and other flood-hit areas, according to State police officers in touch with the Southern Air Command (SAC) here.

The IAF has put all its bases under the SAC on ‘high alert’. It has put 12 helicopters, including Mi-17 V5 and ALH, on the standby for rapid deployment from the Sulur airbase in Coimbatore. The IAF said it is working in close coordination with the Kerala administration and sister services.

The officers said the IAF would launch surveillance sorties during gaps in the severe weather to identify landing zones and gauge wind pattern and visibility.

The Defence Security Corps (DSC) Centre in Kannur has moved one column each to Wayanad, Kannurm, Iritty, Kozhikode, and Thamarassery for rescue operations. A column comprises about 60 personnel.

Army team

Three columns from the 19 Madras and 13 Garhwal regiments based at the Pangode Military Station in Thiruvananthapuram have been deployed in Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, and Ernakulam. The rescue operations by the army team is being coordinated by the Army’s Kerala and Karnataka Sub-Area.

The Navy is maintaining readiness in view of the continuing rain and the grim forecast.

The Indian Coast Guard has deployed 16 teams at Beypore, Kochi, and Vizhinjam. It deployed three teams in Beypore and they could rescue about 500 people. Ten teams are on standby in Kochi and three remain on standby at Vizhinjam.