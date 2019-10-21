Defence clearance for LiDAR survey

The Ministry of Defence has approved LiDAR, a aerial remote sensing survey method, for carrying out the survey for the 531.45-km semi-high-speed railway line from Kochuveli to Kasaragod.

The clearance had been given by the Ministry subject to strict compliance to the standard stipulations/conditions and with several additional conditions.

Photography

Aerial photography will not be allowed in 20 pockets, including the Thiruvananthapuram international airport, Cochin international airport, and INS Garuda in Kochi, enumerated with coordinates in the order.

The standards laid down for air defence procedures will have to be followed while undertaking the aerial survey. As the area fall within the restricted zone, Indian pilots will only be allowed to fly the aircraft used for aerial survey. Hyderabad-based firm GeoKno India Pvt Ltd had been awarded the field survey on the basis of a bid floated by the Kerala Railway Development Corporation Limited (KRDCL), the special purpose vehicle set up to execute ‘viable’ projects on a cost-sharing basis between the State and Railways.

The October 17 order of the Ministry of Defence had been received, Managing Director, KRDCL, V. Ajith Kumar told The Hindu. The same firm had successfully completed aerial LiDAR survey for the 510-km Ahmedabad-Mumbai Bullet Train corridor. M/s Geokno would be using LiDAR technology for the survey of the entire section to retrieve the complete Digital Elevation Model, Digital Terrain Model, Digital Surface Model, L-Sections, C-Sections, contour, topographical mapping, vegetation mapping, hydrographic/sonar/ bathemetric surveys, wherever required, and submit the processed geographical data for engineering design of the entire length and lateral construction. The KRDCL has been asked to depute a suitable officer for undertaking the job of on-board/on-ground security officer for the task.

The survey data obtained is to be graded ‘secret’ and should not be used/disseminated until the security intelligence agencies of the Army, Navy, Air Force and IB vetted and cleared it. The local authorities would have to be intimated about the survey.

Parallel line

The initial 300 km of third and fourth line from Kochuveli to Thrissur will also be mostly parallel to the existing track.

From Thirunavaya to Kasaragod, it will be parallel to the existing line with rail bypasses at Vadakara and Thalassery as proposed in the feasibility report by the Paris-based engineering and consulting group Systra, the general consultant of the KRDCL.