Defeating cerebral palsy to enter Civil Services

Sarika is the first person with cerebral palsy to make this achievement

April 16, 2024 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Sarika

Sarika

Clearing the Civil Services is a dream for many. But for Sarika A.K., a native of Keezhariyur, near Vadakara, in Kozhikode, it was too far fetched a dream with her particular condition.

Now being the first person with cerebral palsy to enter the Indian Civil Services, Ms. Sarika stands out as an embodiment of determination and hard work.

Having spent her whole life in a wheelchair, it was Project Chithrashalabham, a training programme by the Absolute IAS Academy that became the turning point in her story. The programme involved providing free Civil Services coaching to students with disabilities and had its first taste of success with Sherin Shahana, the first person using a wheelchair to clear the Civil Services last year. 

Ms. Sarika cleared the 2024 Civil Services Mains examination and excelled in the interview held in Delhi on January 30. She mostly received training online while the offline classes were held in Thiruvananthapuram.

Ms. Sarika’s parents are Sasheendran and Rakiya of Eramman Kandi, Keezhariyur, while her sister Devika is a Plus Two student.

