Defamation notice served on Anvar for allegations against CPI

The leader of a Communist Party of India (CPI)-aligned organisation on Thursday sent a defamation notice to Nilambur MLA P.V. Anvar for his alleged slanderous statements against the party and its former State secretary Veliyam Bhargavan.

Balu S.S., a lawyer and an office-bearer of the State committee of Indian Association of Lawyers, served the notice on Mr. Anvar through lawyer M. Salahudeen, demanding ₹1 crore in compensation for “permanently damaging the unblemished reputation of CPI”.

Anvar’s allegations

At a recent press conference in Alappuzha, the legislator accused the CPI of selling the Ernad Assembly constituency seat twice – in 2011 and 2021 – by accepting money from the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML). He also alleged that Veliyam Bhargavan, the then State secretary, had accepted ₹25 lakh from the IUML and fielded a weak candidate to ensure the victory of the United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate in the 2011 election.

Apology sought

Mr. Anvar also levelled similar charges against Revenue Minister K. Rajan and P.P. Suneer, MP. The complainant demanded that Mr. Anvar convene a press meeting within 15 days to apologise publicly for his controversial remarks, failing which legal steps will be initiated to recover ₹1 crore through civil and criminal proceedings.

