GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Defamation notice served on Anvar for allegations against CPI

An office-bearer of the Indian Association of Lawyers serves the notice on Anvar, demanding ₹1 crore in compensation for “permanently damaging the unblemished reputation of CPI”.

Published - October 17, 2024 08:23 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The leader of a Communist Party of India (CPI)-aligned organisation on Thursday sent a defamation notice to Nilambur MLA P.V. Anvar for his alleged slanderous statements against the party and its former State secretary Veliyam Bhargavan.

Balu S.S., a lawyer and an office-bearer of the State committee of Indian Association of Lawyers, served the notice on Mr. Anvar through lawyer M. Salahudeen, demanding ₹1 crore in compensation for “permanently damaging the unblemished reputation of CPI”.

Anvar’s allegations

At a recent press conference in Alappuzha, the legislator accused the CPI of selling the Ernad Assembly constituency seat twice – in 2011 and 2021 – by accepting money from the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML). He also alleged that Veliyam Bhargavan, the then State secretary, had accepted ₹25 lakh from the IUML and fielded a weak candidate to ensure the victory of the United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate in the 2011 election.

Apology sought

Mr. Anvar also levelled similar charges against Revenue Minister K. Rajan and P.P. Suneer, MP. The complainant demanded that Mr. Anvar convene a press meeting within 15 days to apologise publicly for his controversial remarks, failing which legal steps will be initiated to recover ₹1 crore through civil and criminal proceedings.

Published - October 17, 2024 08:23 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.