Deepu Soman murder: assailant held in Thiruvananthapuram by T.N. Police

The police arrested Ambili, a person with a lengthy criminal record, in connection with the case. He was also the prime accused in the gangland murder of another alleged felon ‘Motta’ Ani

Published - June 26, 2024 08:47 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

A Tamil Nadu Police team raided a house on the outskirts of the capital city on Wednesday and detained a person accused of multiple violent crimes for the murder of quarry owner Deepu Soman, near Kaliakavila, in Kanyakumari district on Tuesday. 

The State police identified the accused as Ambili, a person with a lengthy criminal record, including running protection rackets. The police had named Ambili as the prime accused in the gangland murder of another alleged felon Ani alias Motta Ani at Karamana in 2012. 

The incident

Soman was found dead in a car with his throat slit. The Tamil Nadu Police found a grainy surveillance camera footage of a man with a limp getting out of the parked car and walking away from the scene of the crime. 

Soman had left home with ₹10 lakh, as an advance, to buy an earthmover from Tamil Nadu.

The contours of the crime or motive are yet to emerge in the public realm. State police officials said that Ambili, by some accounts, was on Soman’s payroll. They were aiding the Tamil Nadu police with the investigation. Investigators said they were probing the nature of Soman’s transactions with Ambili. 

A local police officer said investigators were in the dark about how Ambili got to travel with Soman. The victim usually travelled with a close aide. Soman asked him to stay at the quarry and said he would return soon. He owned a granite quarry near Malayam on the outskirts of the city.

Soman’s relatives received his body after post-mortem examination and cremated at his house in Malayankeezhu.  

Kerala / Thiruvananthapuram / crime / murder

