Deepu murder case: bail plea of CPI(M) workers dismissed

The Thrissur Sessions Court on Wednesday dismissed the bail petition of four accused in the murder of Deepu, an activist of Twenty-20 at Kizhakkambalam.

Bail pleas of four activists of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Sainuddin, Basheer, Abdurahiman, and Abdul Azeez, were dismissed by Thrissur District Sessions Judge P.N. Vinod.

The case was shifted to the Thrissur court from the Ernakulam Sessions Court on the request of the father of Deepu.

Deepu, a Dalit activist, was allegedly assaulted by the four CPI(M) activists for taking part in a ‘light-off’ protest called by Twenty-20. He died at the hospital later.