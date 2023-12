December 13, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - Thrissur

Deepthi Menon, author and educator, has won The Holistic Pine Sahitya Puraskar for her achievements in the field of literature.

Author of Arms and the Woman, which is a light-hearted glimpse into the life of an Army wife, and Shadow of the Mirror, a psychological thriller, Ms. Menon is executive director of Hari Sri Vidya Nidhi School in Thrissur. She has also penned a collection of poems Deeparadhana of Poems.