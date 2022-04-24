Deepika flays CPI(M)‘s stand on minority terrorism

Article in daily says Minister’s remarks dangerous

Days after criticising the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] for its stance in the Kodencherry episode in which a Christian girl eloped with a Muslim boy, the Catholic Church has intensified its attack on the Left party for allegedly adopting a softer approach towards Islamic terrorism.

In an article that appeared in Deepika daily, which owes allegiance to the Church, on Sunday, it accused CPI(M) Minister M.V. Govindan of treating terrorism by the minority on a par with majoritarian terrorism. Terming the statement, which had been made against the backdrop of the political killings in Palakkad, as a dangerous move, it also sought to know whether the statement intended to keep other minority communities like Christians, Buddhists and Jains under a shadow of doubt.

”There exists a type of hardline Islamic terrorism as warned about by their former Chief Minister V.S. Achuthanandan in 2010 and this has found a place in the party’s official document too. Despite this, the party has chosen to reprimand George M. Thomas, who is one of the first communists from the settlement areas of Malabar, for stating this publicly. Mr. Thomas, however, knows it clearly that the party action was only aimed at the Muslim votes. For, he probably knows that there is an institution near his location that accommodates about 265 women who have been rescued from love jihad,” read the article.

To back the point, it also pointed to the alleged nexus between the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) activist who eloped with the Christian girl from Kodencherry with Social Democratic Party of India activists in Alappuzha.

”It is against this backdrop that one understands how dangerous was the Minister’s statement. It has also helped those who had voted for Pinarayi Vijayan in the belief that he would not budge to Muslim terrorists understand the reality,” it added.