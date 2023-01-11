Deepening of Meenachil river resumes amid protests by eco activists, residents

January 11, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Amidst protests by environmentalists and a section of local residents, the government has begun the third phase of the deepening work of the Meenachil river.

According to authorities, silt deposit along the 1.8-km stretch between Poovathumood and Peroor will be removed to ease water flow. The work is being initiated as part of the Meenachil-Meenanthara-Kodoor river-relinking project. An amount of ₹50 lakh has been allocated for the widening and deepening of the river in its third phase.

Width reduced to one-third

“The objective is to remove obstructions in the river and its banks from the Poovathummood bridge at Perur till Moscow Junction. The width of the river has been reduced to one-third due to siltation in the river,” said K. Anilkumar, general convener, river-relinking programme.

A preliminary analysis conducted by the Major Irrigation department has found that around 30,000 cubic metres of sand and mud will have to be removed to ensure a standard width along the stretch. “The sand will be auctioned after fixing a price as per the recommendations of technical experts from the Kerala Engineering Research Institute, Peechi,” said an official.

Meanwhile, environmentalists have come out against the move to cut down riparian vegetation along the riverbank. Though they staged a protest at the project site on Tuesday, it was later withdrawn following the intervention of higher officials.

Petition in NGT

While the environmentalists pointed out that a petition against the river-widening programme had been pending with the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the authorities maintain that the project is being initiated on the basis of a legal opinion from the Advocate General.

The authorities have completed widening the river stretch between Chungam and Kanjiram while the works are under progress along the Neelimangalam-Kudamaloor stretch. The department plans to complete the widening work by the end of February.