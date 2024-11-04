Deepavali Sangeethotsavam at Bekal Gokulam Goushala draws huge crowds

Kasaragod’s iconic Deepavali Sangeethotsavam at Bekal Gokulam Goushala, which kicked off recently, has been an overwhelming success, attracting music enthusiasts from across the region. This year’s festival, spanning 10 days, offers a feast for the senses with over 130 concerts, including performances in Carnatic, Hindustani and fusion styles, running daily from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., said a press release.

ADVERTISEMENT

The festival was inaugurated with a captivating jugalbandi concert by Carnatic and Hindustani maestros Pattabhi Ram Pandit and Krishnedra Wadekar. The stage will also host esteemed musicians such as Kumari Kanyakumari, Lalgudi G.J.R. Krishnan, Malladi Brothers, Dr. Suresh Vaidyanathan, Sidharth Belamannu, and many others.

Founded in 2010 by Vishnuprasad Hebbar and Nagaratna Hebbar, Bekal Gokulam Goushala has grown from a humble beginning with one Vechur cow and a bull to nurturing 226 cows across nine Indian breeds, including Vechur, Kasaragod dwarf, Bargur, Malanadu, Gidda, Ongol, Kankrej, Gir, and Kangayam.

As part of its mission to promote Indian traditional arts and culture, the Goushala also hosts the Parampara Vidyapeetam, which annually confers the prestigious Parampara awards.

This year, the awards will be given to legendary singer K.J. Yesudas. Geetha Sharma, celebrated for her expertise in Thiruvathirakali, will receive the Guru Ratna Award. Additionally, the Bala Prathibha Award will be bestowed upon young Mridangam artiste Sidhanth Anand from Singapore.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.