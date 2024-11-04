Deepavali Sangeethotsavam at Bekal Gokulam Goushala draws huge crowds

Kasaragod’s iconic Deepavali Sangeethotsavam at Bekal Gokulam Goushala, which kicked off recently, has been an overwhelming success, attracting music enthusiasts from across the region. This year’s festival, spanning 10 days, offers a feast for the senses with over 130 concerts, including performances in Carnatic, Hindustani, and fusion styles, running daily from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., said a press release.

The festival was inaugurated with a captivating jugalbandi concert by Carnatic and Hindustani maestros Pattabhi Ram Pandit and Krishnedra Wadekar. The stage will also host esteemed musicians such as Kumari Kanyakumari, Lalgudi G J R Krishnan, the Malladi Brothers, Dr. Suresh Vaidyanathan, Sidharth Belamannu, and many others.

Founded in 2010 by Vishnuprasad Hebbar and Nagaratna Hebbar, Bekal Gokulam Goushala has grown from a humble beginning with one Vechur cow and a bull to nurturing 226 cows across nine Indian breeds, including Vechur, Kasaragod dwarf, Bargur, Malanadu, Gidda, Ongol, Kankrej, Gir and Kangayam.

As part of its mission to promote Indian traditional arts and culture, the goushala also hosts the Parampara Vidyapeetam, which annually confers the prestigious Parampara Awards.

This year, the awards will honour the legendary musical icon Padma Vibhushan, Mr. K J Yesudas. Mrs. Geetha Sharma, celebrated for her expertise in the traditional folk dance of Kerala, Thiruvathirakali, will receive the Guru Ratna Award. Additionally, the Bala Prathibha Award will be bestowed upon the talented young artist Sidhanth Anand from Singapore.