Deep cleaning units getting ready under Kudumbashree in Kozhikode

The Kudumbashree Mission in Kozhikode is known for constantly identifying new sectors to work in. Its latest venture is a group of ‘Deep Cleaning’ units that will be available for intensive cleaning of households and establishments in the district.

Named ‘Suchitwa Sena’, the units are part of a project by the Kozhikode district panchayat to establish on-call housekeeping units in all its blocks. As a first step, pilot units are being deployed in six blocks, with four already operational and two still under training.

The four units based at Kunnamangalam, Nochad, Narippatta, and Chengottukavu were trained at the Food Craft Institute under the Tourism department and had their practical training cleaning up the Government Guest House at West Hill.

“The members of these units have been trained to use modern equipment for deep cleaning. The district panchayat has provided ₹3.75 lakhs per unit to purchase the required eqipment”, said Kavitha P.C, district coordinator of the Kudumbashree Mission.

The launch of the units was postponed due to the election code of conduct in place in the Thiruvambady constituency. Now that polling is complete, the Mission plans to hold a grand inauguration for its prestigious project. “We expect the remaining two teams to be ready by the time of the inauguration,” Ms. Kavitha said, adding that the units for the Chelannur and Kozhikode blocks, as well as the Vadakara and Thidannur blocks, are currently undergoing training.

“We are yet to fix the tariff per square feet for the cleaning jobs. We plan to come up with a bylaw soon”, Ms. Kavitha said. The district panchayat was planning to hand over the cleaning of schools under it to these units so as to ensure them a fixed income, she added.

Once the team is launched, they will be available on call through a centralised phone number. The units will also be imparted continuous training to keep them updated with the market.

