ADVERTISEMENT

Dedicated space for street musicians yet to be a reality in Kozhikode

Published - October 06, 2024 07:56 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Singer Babu Sankar and his wife Latha during a public performance on the S.M. Street in Kozhikode. | Photo Credit: K. RAGESH

Despite long-standing demands from artistes, a dedicated space for street singers and touring musicians in Kozhikode city is yet to become a reality. The alleged opposition by the police citing law and order issues, and the lack of initiative by the Tourism department are reportedly the main roadblocks to the project.

ADVERTISEMENT

Functionaries of some leading artistes’ collectives say many street singers and instrumentalists struggle to showcase their talent due to the lack of dedicated space. They say there is no justifiable reason for a blanket ban on street musicians, especially when wayside traders are provided decent spaces in Kozhikode city.

R. Jayanth Kumar, patron of Kozhikode-based ‘Pattinte Koottukar’ (Friends of Music) collective, says the city could set an example by establishing a dedicated space equipped with power supply, internet connectivity, and lighting. “We have already approached the Corporation authorities for support. It is high time we made it a reality,” he adds.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the absence of free public space, many music lovers’ collectives are forced to find venues for hosting performances. They also struggle to gain the desired exposure in these confined spaces, where public entry remains limited.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“I stopped my street performances two years ago because of frequent threats from the police. Even after the intervention of a few representatives and music lovers, there has been no change in their attitude,” says Babu Sankar, a street singer known as Babu Bhai.

His 24-year-old daughter, Sruthi, is in a similar situation. She and her family now only attend invited performances due to the restrictions. “It is my source of income, with the ongoing restrictions, I can only sing along the beach road on Sundays,” she says.

Meanwhile, representatives of some leading musicians’ collectives and police sources say that differences of opinion among artistes and performers’ groups are also contributing to the delay in the implementation of the project.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US