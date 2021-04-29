Dedicated oxygen war rooms to be set up

Thiruvananthapuram

29 April 2021 21:23 IST

The State government is setting up dedicated oxygen war rooms at the district and State level and a committee under the Home Secretary will monitor the oxygen availability and utilisation in the State.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Thursday that an oxygen module would be prepared and uploaded on the COVID Jagratha portal so that the oxygen utilisation can be handled in a rational and efficient manner.

District Collectors have been asked to collect the oxygen position reports from districts on a daily basis.

The police will ensure that oxygen transportation in the State is smooth. The Home Secretary will work with the Industries Secretary and ensure the availability of adequate oxygen supplies in the State, Mr. Vijayan, said.

Steps are being taken to manage the shortage of oxygen cylinders and these are being collected from the industries sector.

The Chief Minister reiterated that patients on home isolation should contact the district medical office before going to hospitals so as to avoid crowding at hospitals.