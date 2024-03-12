GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dedicated lane for emergency vehicles to be created on Thalassery-Mahe bypass

March 12, 2024 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

Considering the congestion witnessed at the toll plaza on the recently inaugurated Thalassery-Mahe bypass, it was decided to create a dedicated lane for emergency vehicles.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by District Collector Arun K. Vijayan and attended by District Police Chief Ajit Kumar, Additional District Magistrate Naveen Babu, and officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the RTO, on Tuesday.

The NHAI and the toll agency have been tasked with implementing the new arrangement, which involves setting up a separate lane for emergency vehicles near the toll plaza, demarcated by temporary barricades over a 100-metre stretch. Other vehicles will be required to wait in queue in the remaining lanes.

The meeting also laid stress on the enforcement of FASTag usage. The NHAI has installed FASTag kiosks at two locations along the bypass to facilitate smoother transactions. With an average of 400 vehicles passing through the bypass per hour on the opening day, the authorities anticipate a reduction in congestion as more vehicles adopt FASTag.

The meeting also instructed the NHAI to draft a proposal outlining further measures to alleviate congestion at the toll plaza.

Related Topics

road transport / Kannur

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.