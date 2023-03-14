Dedicated clinic for pregnant women with cardiac issues to be launched

March 14, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST

Early diagnosis of congenital cardiac anomalies and rapid advances in the treatment and surgical correction of these issues over the past decade has seen many of the young congenital heart disease (CHD) patients go on to lead normal, functional lives.

However, with many of the young female CHD patients now having entered adulthood and marriage, obstetricians and gynaecologists are increasingly encountering a vexing issue, of a rise in high-risk pregnancies in young women who previously had significant congenital cardiac issues.

Many of these young women, who underwent cardiac surgeries over a decade ago to correct serious CHD, despite the elevated risk, will go through an uneventful pregnancy and delivery.

However, they need to be counselled and guided and require individualised treatment plans with the full involvement of the cardiologist, gynaecologist, obstetrician and the anaesthesiologist to see them safe through their gestation and delivery.

The Departments of Cardiology, Cardiovascular Thoracic surgery at Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) and the Department of Ob-Gyn, SAT Hospital are joining hands to launch a new clinic - Heart in Pregnancy clinic -- exclusively for the comprehensive care of pregnant women with known cardiac diseases.

SAT Hospital conducts on an average, 9,000-10,000 deliveries every year, of which 70% are high risk pregnancies. Of these, 250-300 cases are of young women with various cardiovascular diseases.

The human body undergoes significant haemodynamic changes during pregnancy, the most important being the increase in blood volume which puts additional pumping stress on the heart. The heart rate and the cardiac output also increases during certain stages of gestation.

“If the cardiac function is not optimal to begin with, pregnant women can develop complications. Maternal cardiac diseases can be congenital or acquired. We see pregnant women whose CHD we had corrected, those with uncorrected CHD and women who had earlier had some cardiac surgery. Our job will be to do a proper cardiac evaluation and risk scoring, necessary investigations, counsel them about the risk involved and if they still want to continue the pregnancy, formulate a specific medical plan for them,” says Sowmya Ramanan, Additional Professor of CVTS, SCTIMST.

According to literature, nearly 90% of infants born with CHD survive to adulthood now and in the U.S, patients with corrected CHD form the largest proportion of pregnant women with significant cardiac issues. Doctors point out that there are certain complex cardiac conditions in the wide spectrum of CHD where in pregnancy is truly contraindicated

However, many of these patients are lost to follow up beyond adolescence. In the case of girls, once the CHD is corrected, families prefer to hide the fact from the outside world.

“The cardiac history then comes up only after the girl is married and pregnant, a confounding situation when despite the contraindications, the only option would be to do risk assessment and handhold the woman through the pregnancy. Ideally, women with known cardiac diseases should have pre-pregnancy counselling, for them to fully understand the obstetric, foetal risks that may be involved,” says Dr. Sowmya.

The SCTIMST-SAT collaboration will be the first dedicated clinic for the comprehensive care of pregnant women with cardiac issues in the State.

The clinic will also offer foetal echocardiography and counselling for babies with abnormal anomaly scans; planned pregnancies and deliveries for women with known cardiac diseases.