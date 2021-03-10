Decrease in number of young voters in Idukki

Only 27% of those in the 18-19 age group enrolled

A large number of youths in the 18-19 age group in the district are yet to enrol on the voters’ list for the coming Assembly elections, for which the final list will be published next week.

Many factors are behind this and the general reluctance of would-be voters in enrolling their names is a concern, according to officials. They say the COVID-19 situation also could be a reason for the general drop in the number of voters in the district.

It is estimated that only 27% of those in the 18-19 age group added their names on the voters list. Officials say though there are 28,135 people in the age group, only 6,443 enrolled as new voters as per the latest list.

District Collector H. Dinesan, who is the District Election Officer, said a large number of youths in the plantation segments of Peerumade, Udumbanchola, and Devikulam who went to their native places in Tamil Nadu and had not returned due to the pandemic situation. This might be a reason, he said adding that there was a drop of over 11,000 people from the voters’ list of the Assembly elections in 2016. Prior to the Lok Sabha elections, it was 9,000.

Officials said 11,382 voters had been removed from the list of the previous Assembly elections. They included the dead and those who shifted out of the district.

The final voters’ list would be published next week and the total decline in the number of voters would be known then. According to the latest tally, there were 8,74,757 voters in the district.

Many untraced voters

Election managers of political parties, prior to the local body elections, had complained that they could not trace many on the voters’ list in the plantation constituencies, where traditional workers were of Tamil origin who had settled there for generations.

A recent government data said the district had been witnessing a drop in population for the past two decades.