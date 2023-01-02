ADVERTISEMENT

Decorative arch collapsed; two injured 

January 02, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were injured when a decorative arch, installed in connection with a shopping festival, collapsed in strong wind in Thrissur on Monday.

The accident happened in front of the Corporation office. The iron arch fell over an autorickshaw injuring its driver, Johny of Avinissery. The auto was damaged in the accident. Another woman, Mercy of Kaveed, was also injured in the accident. Both of them have been admitted to hospital.

Alleging that the accident happened due to negligence of the city Corporation, Opposition leader Rajan Pallan sought to remove the arches that have been erected by crossing the road. The civic body, who organises the shopping festival, failed to ensure the safety of people, he alleged.

