Decomposed body of man found in well

The body of a 27-year-old man that was found in an abandoned well under mysterious circumstance near Anavathukal road here has been identified by the police.

The police said the man had been identified Shanwaz, son of Rameshan, who was living in a rented house at Uliyathadukka, here. The decomposed body is several days old, the police said, adding that the head was found severed. The sunglass and a necklace worn by him were found a few metres from the well. This raised suspicions about the death and it required further investigations, the police said.

According to the police, several cases had been registered by the police against Shanwaz. The Vidya Nagar police had charged him under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities Prevention Act (KAAPA) and arrested him.

He was working in a juice shop in Ernakulam. Shanwaz came to Kasaragod a month ago in connection with a case against him. The police said a month ago, his mother had approached them to know if he had been arrested since he had not turned up at the house.

The body was identified from the rings worn by him on his fingers and a steel rod that had been fixed in his leg through a surgery. The body has been sent for postmortem to the Pariyaram Medical College.