Decomposed body of man found in house

The body of a man, who had returned from Mumbai and completed quarantine, was found in a decomposed state in his house at Brahmakulam near Guruvayur on Tuesday.

Sivasankaran, 58, who used to stay in Mumbai with his family, arrived at his house at Brahmakulam on June 15. He was staying alone in his house.

His neighbours informed the police when a foul smell started emanating from the house. The police found the decomposed body inside the house. The house was closed from inside. The police and health officials shifted the body to the hospital. The body will be cremated after COVID-19 test.