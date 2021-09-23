Decommissioned naval ship to reach Port Museum

The Fast Attack Craft T-81 will be displayed under the Alappuzha Heritage Project

The wait will soon be over. The decommissioned Fast Attack Craft (I N FAC) T-81 that the Indian Navy has allotted to the Port Museum under the Alappuzha Heritage Project will reach its final destination — the seaside in front of the museum by the end of this week.

The vessel, which reached Thanneermukkom a few days ago, will be brought to Alappuzha by road on a 106-wheeled multi-axle trailer. P.M. Noushad, managing director, Muziris Spice Route Heritage Project, said on Thursday that the transportation from Thanneermukkom to Alappuzha was delayed by a day.

“The plan was to begin the journey on Thursday. The craft has already been mounted on the trailer. As it is a heavy load, we do not want to take any chances. Some additional welding works are being done to ensure that the vessel is fitting tightly on the trailer. The trailer carrying the craft will start moving on Friday morning. If things go as planned, it will reach its final destination by Saturday,” Mr. Noushad said.

FAC T-81 was commissioned into the Indian Navy in June 1999. The 25-metre-long ship has a displacement of 60 tonnes and could attain a maximum speed of 45 knots (85 kmph). It could cover a range of 600 nautical miles. Fitted with OERLIKON 20mm gun with Typhoon system, its hydrodynamic design and state-of-the-art machinery gave the vessel optimum utilisation of power and suitability for shallow water operations. The ship, which was attached to the Western Naval Command, had performed a wide variety of roles including surveillance, reconnaissance, coordinated search and rescue operations, and high-speed interception of small craft.

After decommissioning, FAC T-81 was towed to Kochi in May 2021.

The Port Museum, being set up by renovating godowns close to the old port office near the Alappuzha beach, will have a dedicated section for the Indian Navy. The museum will showcase the State’s rich maritime history, especially the story of the Alappuzha port, including its formation, growth as a commercial hub of the erstwhile State of Travancore, and the decline towards the fag end of the 20th century.

It will have details of all ancient ports that existed in the State. Besides, artefacts from countries that had trade links with the State through ancient ports, materials collected from port sites, miniature models of important ships that had called at the Alappuzha port and so on will be exhibited.