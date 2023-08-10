Declining water level in Idukki reservoir to hit power generation

August 10, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - IDUKKI

Hit hard by 58% shortfall in monsoon rains in the district, hydel power generation in Idukki dam, the State’s biggest hydroelectric project in the State, is staring at a crisis.

According to Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) dam safety wing officials, if the shortfall in rain persists, it will adversely affect the State’s hydel power generation capacity. The water level in the Idukki reservoir on Thursday stood at 2,332.94 ft, which is 32.28% of the total storage capacity, as against 2,387.40 ft (82.13%) on the same day last year.

A KSEB dam safety official told The Hindu that there was a shortage of 54.46 ft of water in the Idukki reservoir when compared to last year. “The catchment areas of Idukki reservoir are yet to receive heavy rainfall after the arrival of the monsoon. Interestingly, on the same day last year the shutters of Cheruthoni dam of Idukki reservoir were opened to follow the rule curve,” said the official.

“To manage the increased power consumption during nights, power generation also increased in the Moolamattom power plant. The power generation at the Moolamattom power plant on Wednesday was 6.129 million units (mu). To keep maximum storage in Idukki, the power generation was kept at a low level till June and the average power generation was 1 to 2 mu per day,” said the official.

“The shutters of the Cheruthoni dam were opened on August 7 last year and closed after 7 days to follow the rule curve. The released water was capable of generating 161.24 mu of power,“ said the official.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, the rain deficiency in Idukki district from June 1 to August 10 was 58%. While the normal rainfall was about 1820.5 mm, the district recorded only 756.1 mm of rainfall. Idukki is the most rain-deficient district in the State.

Climatologist Gopakumar Cholayil said that the deficit in monsoon rains mainly affects farming and the hydel power projects in the State. “The State mainly depends on hydel power, and the absence of proper monsoon would affect power generation. In addition, as many drinking water projects and irrigation schemes depend on hydel dam water, they are affected due to deficit monsoon,” Mr. Cholayil said.

“Earlier in 2016 the State witnessed severe drought with a 35% lack of Northwest Monsoon and 63% lack of Southwest Monsoon. An urgent study is needed to find the reason for the lack of monsoon rains,” he said.