Decline in tourist arrivals hits Wayanad during festive season

Wayanad has experienced a significant drop in tourist arrivals this festive season, marking the lowest visitor numbers in recent history.

Expectations for a surge in tourism from September 14 to September 17, coinciding with Uthradom, Thiruvonam, Nabi Day, and Vishwakarma Day, were met with disappointment as visitor numbers remained alarmingly low.

This year, 37,226 tourists visited destinations under the District Tourism Promotion Council and major attractions like the Karapuzha and Banasura reservoirs during the period. This is a stark contrast to last year’s figure of 1, 11,000 visitors during the same period.

C.P. Shylesh, secretary of the Wayanad Tourism Organisation, attributed the decline in tourist numbers to the aftermath of the Wayanad landslides, which drew national attention. “Though the disaster was confined to three wards in the Meppadi panchayat, it negatively impacted the overall perception of Wayanad, discouraging potential tourists. The closure of ecotourism centres run by the Forest department further contributed to the reduced inflow,” Mr. Shylesh added.

“Following the disaster, all bookings were cancelled without exception, resulting in zero tourist arrivals in August,” said K.G. Rajesh, a homestay owner in the district. Before the incident, resorts and homestays enjoyed a high occupancy rate of 90% to 100%.

However, the disaster, which struck on the morning of July 30, forced a sudden halt to tourism activities.

While temporary rehabilitation for disaster-affected individuals was completed within a month, the tourism sector had not yet recovered, he said. “What began as a hopeful holiday season has instead resulted in significant financial losses for those involved in the tourism industry. I have received only two inquiries in the last two months,” he lamented.

The downturn has far-reaching implications, affecting a range of stakeholders from roadside vendors to homestay and resort operators, as well as government revenue.

Reports indicate that revenue has plummeted to one-fourth of what it once was. In past years, the Banasura Sagar Dam generated daily earnings between ₹8 lakh and ₹10 lakh. This year, however, revenue across four days has barely surpassed ₹10 lakh — a trend mirrored at many other local destinations.

Despite extensive preparations for the festive season, resorts and homestays struggle to attract visitors. Besides, taxi drivers and tourist guides are facing challenges due to the dramatic decline in the number of tourists, compounding the difficulties faced by the local economy.