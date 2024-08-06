ADVERTISEMENT

Declare Wayanad landslides a national disaster: Raghavan

Published - August 06, 2024 07:13 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

M.K. Raghavan, Kozhikode MP, has demanded that the Wayanad landslides be declared a national disaster.

He raised the issue during the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, a release said on Tuesday. Mr. Raghavan pointed out that it was painful to watch the blame game between the Union and State governments. He demanded that both the governments take steps to address the challenges faced by the victims who have lost all their savings.

Difficult to predict cloudbursts or landslides due to gaps in satellite data: IMD DG

Mr. Raghavan sought installation of systems that can predict changing climatic conditions. The Union government should announce a special package for the reconstruction of Wayanad and deploy special battalions of the National Disaster Response Force for rescue operations, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US