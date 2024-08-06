Declare Wayanad landslides a national disaster: Raghavan

M.K. Raghavan, Kozhikode MP, has demanded that the Wayanad landslides be declared a national disaster.

He raised the issue during the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, a release said on Tuesday. Mr. Raghavan pointed out that it was painful to watch the blame game between the Union and State governments. He demanded that both the governments take steps to address the challenges faced by the victims who have lost all their savings.

Mr. Raghavan sought installation of systems that can predict changing climatic conditions. The Union government should announce a special package for the reconstruction of Wayanad and deploy special battalions of the National Disaster Response Force for rescue operations, he added.