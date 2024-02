February 22, 2024 06:13 am | Updated 06:13 am IST - Kozhikode

Varghese Chakkalakkal, Bishop, Calicut Diocese, will declare the St. Teresa Shrine at Mahe as a Basilica on February 24. A release said on Wednesday that there would be three days of festivities. A public event to be held at 5 p.m on February 24 would be opened by N. Rangaswamy, Chief Minister of Puducherry. A.N. Shamseer, Kerala Assembly Speaker, and Ramesh Parambath, Mahe MLA, would be present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.