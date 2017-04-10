Decks for Kerala Bank to be cleared soon

Decks for constituting the Kerala Bank, by amalgamating the district cooperative banks with the Kerala State Cooperative Bank, are set to be cleared soon.

The Left Democratic Front government’s proposal for setting up an exclusive bank for the State by merging the 14 district cooperative banks with the KSCB is expected to be cleared by the apex bank very soon.

Case of Jharkhand

Banking sector sources told The Hindu here that the RBI had approved a similar merger proposal of the Jharkhand State Cooperative Bank with the seven district central cooperative banks within its ambit on March 30. This means the State’s proposal for constituting a two-tier banking system too would not get bogged down in legal tangles.

The Kerala Bank would have a two-tier system comprising about 840 branches and a network of 1,425 primary credit societies. All assets and liabilities of the district banks would be transferred to the State’s apex bank. The conditions stipulated by the RBI as well as the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) would be applicable to the new entity too and it would continue to offer all services provided by the cooperative banking network at present, sources said.

Formation of the new bank assumes significance in the wake of the merger of the State Bank of Travancore with the State Bank of India. The Kerala Bank would be doing transactions to the tune of ₹2.5 lakh crore and this would virtually occupy the space left by the merger of SBT, which was popularly known as the bank of Kerala.

The sprawling network of the new bank would mainly cater to the needs of the small and marginal farmers and traders. The bank would not impose hefty charges for services or insist on minimum balance for customers. The thrust would be on fulfilling the demands of those who continue to remain outside the purview of the mainstream banking system, sources said.

An expert committee constituted by the State government for studying the feasibility of project would submit its report soon and the procedures for floating the bank too would be expedited, sources said.