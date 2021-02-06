Decks cleared for regularisingprotected teachers

Govt. issues order to approve appointments to additional posts

Decks have been cleared for regularising teachers appointed in aided schools since 2016 but who are yet to draw salary. The government has issued orders that it will approve appointments made to additional posts created as per the law in schools that agree to appoint protected teachers from the teachers’ bank.

In schools that have no vacancies at present but agree to post protected teachers in vacancies that arise in future through an affidavit, all legal appointments will be given approval. The provision of the order will be applicable to teachers appointed from the 2016-17 academic year to 2019-20.

In schools started or upgraded after 1979, if no such post of protected teachers can be set aside in the upgraded section, then a post should be kept for them in the pre-upgraded section.

In the cases of managements with more than one school, if there is no vacancy for a protected teacher in a newly started or upgraded school, they can be appointed to any post created in any school under the management.

If there is no vacancy in a district to appoint protected high school teachers, they can be posted to vacancies arising when upper primary headmasters/headmistress are relieved from teaching a class or as upper primary school teacher, language and specialist teacher posts if eligible with salary protection.

High school teachers can be posted only if the district teachers’ bank has no protected upper primary or lower primary teachers. Vacancies that arise when headmasters/headmistress are relieved of class charge should only be filled with protected teachers.

In cases where managers have made appointments without following the condition that additional posts created following an increase in number of students should be filled in the 1:1 ratio by appointing protected teachers, the condition of appointing an equal number of protected teachers can be implemented on the basis of Supreme Court verdict. Such appointments could be approved subject to this condition, the order said.